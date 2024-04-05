Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. 374,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

