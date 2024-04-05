Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $484.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $571.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Saia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 948.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

