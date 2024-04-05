Sageworth Trust Co Has $4.21 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

