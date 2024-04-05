SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

