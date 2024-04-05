SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SABS
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAB Biotherapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.