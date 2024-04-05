Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Shares Down 1.1%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00. Approximately 196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.