RTX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 41,288 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical volume of 25,034 call options.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.