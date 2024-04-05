RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $65,783.48 or 0.99546855 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $180.52 million and approximately $770,497.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,082.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $668.19 or 0.01011132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00144274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00192030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00140412 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,744.20261054 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,923.45545844 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $722,489.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

