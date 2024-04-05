Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 169,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,189. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.