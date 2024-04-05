Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.45. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693 over the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

