Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$133.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.31.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$117.82 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.