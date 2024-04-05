Royal Bank of Canada Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $78.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

