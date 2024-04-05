Roth Mkm Raises GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target to $35.00

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,287 shares of company stock worth $11,919,335. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

