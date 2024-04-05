Roth Mkm Cuts Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target to $9.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHIM. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Shimmick alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHIM

Shimmick Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHIM opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIM. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.