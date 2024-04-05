Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $58.97. 1,957,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,999,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.