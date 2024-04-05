Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $58.97. Approximately 1,957,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,999,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

