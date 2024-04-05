Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Schwab Charitable Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,024 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 0.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,707 shares of company stock worth $25,702,927 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

