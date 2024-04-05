Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.30. 12,043,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 42,439,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

