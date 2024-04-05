Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 9166905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

