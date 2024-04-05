RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OPP stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $449,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

