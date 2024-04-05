Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.62. The company had a trading volume of 420,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,908. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $125.80 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

