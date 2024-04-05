Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 451,683 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,683 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.14% of OrthoPediatrics worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,150.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

