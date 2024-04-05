Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 711,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 557,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

