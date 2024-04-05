Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,163.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $8,163.05 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0029026 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,668.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

