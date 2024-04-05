Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 2.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,752,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,724,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,169 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 174,408 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

