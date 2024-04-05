Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

