RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 2.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $301.88. Approximately 309,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 639,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.35. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $5,247,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 12,893.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

