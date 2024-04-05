RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Down 2.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $301.88. Approximately 309,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 639,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $5,247,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RH by 12,893.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

