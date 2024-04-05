Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

