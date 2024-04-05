Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Terran Orbital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 94.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 2,688,569 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 780,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

