Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Planet Labs PBC’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

