Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amprius Technologies, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

