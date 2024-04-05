Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $220.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

RGA opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $132.20 and a 52 week high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

