Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. The company has a market cap of $236.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.47. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

