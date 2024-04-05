REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $850.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,620 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

