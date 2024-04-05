ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $455.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

