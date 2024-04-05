Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

