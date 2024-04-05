Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.56. Approximately 1,550,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,036,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.