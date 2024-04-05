Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 174,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 436,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

