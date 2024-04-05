RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RCMT opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Read More
