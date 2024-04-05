RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMTFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

