Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACK stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $639.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

