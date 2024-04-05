Rahul D. Ballal Sells 3,237 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,237 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $61,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $18.60 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

