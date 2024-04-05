QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 2,474 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $38,445.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $686,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QuickLogic Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ QUIK opened at $14.82 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
