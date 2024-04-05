QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 2,474 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $38,445.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $686,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $14.82 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

