Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Purchases A$44,998.32 in Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Miles purchased 13,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.28 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$44,998.32 ($29,219.69).

Alan Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Alan Miles bought 2,270 shares of Qube stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.31 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of A$7,513.70 ($4,879.03).

On Thursday, March 21st, Alan Miles bought 5,440 shares of Qube stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,734.40 ($11,515.84).

Qube Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29.

Qube Increases Dividend

About Qube

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Qube’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

Featured Stories

