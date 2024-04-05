Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Purchases A$44,998.32 in Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Miles purchased 13,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.28 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$44,998.32 ($29,219.69).
Alan Miles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Alan Miles bought 2,270 shares of Qube stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.31 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of A$7,513.70 ($4,879.03).
- On Thursday, March 21st, Alan Miles bought 5,440 shares of Qube stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,734.40 ($11,515.84).
Qube Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29.
About Qube
Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.
