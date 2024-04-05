Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $25.63 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014246 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00021041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,583.25 or 1.00210598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00126168 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

