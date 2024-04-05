Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $421.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

