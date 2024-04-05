Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Townsquare Media, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:TSQ)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Noble Financial increased their price target on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.14 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -27.37%.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.