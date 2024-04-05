Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Townsquare Media, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Noble Financial increased their price target on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.14 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -27.37%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

