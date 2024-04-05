Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $65.10 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.