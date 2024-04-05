Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

