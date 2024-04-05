Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for GigaCloud Technology Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GigaCloud Technology in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,287 shares of company stock worth $11,919,335. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

