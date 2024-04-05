Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Issued By Zacks Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

LGND opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

